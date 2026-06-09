Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 46,167 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 46,167 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,349,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,289,000 after acquiring an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 47,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $267.20 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $280.49. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average is $193.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $190.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,088,423.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,578,734.06. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total value of $2,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at $27,632,301.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $5,438,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Further Reading

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