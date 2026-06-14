Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,880 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,921 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,106,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 330,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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