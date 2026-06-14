Brasada Capital Management LP Has $7.85 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for about 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,255.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,211.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,277.80. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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