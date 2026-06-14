Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings in Stryker were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 454,965 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,907,000 after buying an additional 432,498 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burton Enright Welch bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,909 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $29,843,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:SYK opened at $312.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average of $343.97. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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