Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 19,074 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,886 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,558,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,830,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $208,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $620,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,393 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $102,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,576 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $89.99 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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