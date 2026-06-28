Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 14,039 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,480 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,159,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,192,000 after buying an additional 841,729 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth $1,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,780 shares of the company's stock worth $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 89,673 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth $22,720,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth $297,358,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWONK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $109.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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