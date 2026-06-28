Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.79.

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Nasdaq Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 215,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,126. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $9,706,923.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,953,765.44. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 138,162 shares of company stock worth $11,932,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Further Reading

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