Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 38,679 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Itron worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Itron by 153.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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