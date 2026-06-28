Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 324,808 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.31% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jeff E. Knight sold 85,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,415,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,088.90. The trade was a 44.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 6,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $246,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,288. This trade represents a 51.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9%

CRNX stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,747.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2873.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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