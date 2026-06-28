Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 29,895 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 29,895 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $817.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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