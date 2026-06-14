Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,117 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ultra Clean worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.40.

Get Our Latest Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $108.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.94. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $84,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here