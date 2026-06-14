Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,080 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 100,834 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC's holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,000,419 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $158,231,000 after acquiring an additional 680,332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151,993.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,400 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 628,541 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 90,987 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,493,902 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Eagle Outfitters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, including Q1 2028, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, Q4 2028, and FY2027, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Article Title

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, including Q1 2028, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, Q4 2028, and FY2027, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: American Eagle extended and amended its $700 million revolving credit facility, which can improve liquidity and financial flexibility for the retailer. Article Title

American Eagle extended and amended its $700 million revolving credit facility, which can improve liquidity and financial flexibility for the retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting “Trending Stock” status on Zacks may be adding attention, but it does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighting “Trending Stock” status on Zacks may be adding attention, but it does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A market recap comparing American Eagle’s first-quarter results with other apparel retailers suggests investors are still benchmarking its performance against peers rather than reacting to a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A market recap comparing American Eagle’s first-quarter results with other apparel retailers suggests investors are still benchmarking its performance against peers rather than reacting to a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2028 EPS estimate, signaling some caution about earnings momentum further out. Article Title

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $49,743.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $50,002.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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