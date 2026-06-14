Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 14,841 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $379.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 164.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.23.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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