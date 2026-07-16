BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $98,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,343 shares of the company's stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,693,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,708 shares of the company's stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,651 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $888,407.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 359,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,376,345.52. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 148,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $13,156,070.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $742,230.82. This trade represents a 94.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 432,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,633,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.95. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Key BridgeBio Pharma News

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $120 price target on BridgeBio Pharma, while raising several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $2.19 . This supports the view that analysts still see substantial upside potential. BridgeBio Pharma analyst report

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and on BridgeBio Pharma, while raising several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027 EPS to . This supports the view that analysts still see substantial upside potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also increased its Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 EPS forecasts, suggesting improving expectations for BridgeBio’s profitability over time. BridgeBio Pharma analyst report

HC Wainwright also increased its Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 EPS forecasts, suggesting improving expectations for BridgeBio’s profitability over time. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst slightly lowered near-term estimates for Q3 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS and trimmed FY2026 EPS, reflecting some caution on the company’s shorter-term earnings trajectory. BridgeBio Pharma analyst report

The analyst slightly lowered near-term estimates for Q3 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS and trimmed FY2026 EPS, reflecting some caution on the company’s shorter-term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares worth about $1.44 million, a disclosure that can weigh on investor sentiment even though the trade was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Insider selling article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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