Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,583 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $56,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,006.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $994.77 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $682.08 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $860.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $846.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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