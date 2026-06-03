Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 348,059 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 459.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,815 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 348,059 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $64,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow has been viewed as a leader in the AI-driven software rebound, with recent articles highlighting strong business momentum and investor enthusiasm for its role in agentic AI and enterprise automation. Article Title

ServiceNow has been viewed as a leader in the AI-driven software rebound, with recent articles highlighting strong business momentum and investor enthusiasm for its role in agentic AI and enterprise automation. Positive Sentiment: The stock benefited from a broader Monday software rally after Nvidia’s CEO eased fears that AI will disrupt software companies, helping lift sentiment toward names like ServiceNow. Article Title

The stock benefited from a broader Monday software rally after Nvidia’s CEO eased fears that AI will disrupt software companies, helping lift sentiment toward names like ServiceNow. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow was also cited as a beneficiary of the new AI-chip-led rotation into software stocks, which briefly pushed the sector higher and supported bullish momentum in NOW shares. Article Title

ServiceNow was also cited as a beneficiary of the new AI-chip-led rotation into software stocks, which briefly pushed the sector higher and supported bullish momentum in NOW shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to compare ServiceNow with peers such as Salesforce and Intuit, suggesting investors are still weighing its valuation against its growth profile rather than reacting to a single company-specific event. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to compare ServiceNow with peers such as Salesforce and Intuit, suggesting investors are still weighing its valuation against its growth profile rather than reacting to a single company-specific event. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow fell in the latest session as the software rally lost momentum, with investors pulling back from high-multiple tech stocks after a strong run-up. Article Title

ServiceNow fell in the latest session as the software rally lost momentum, with investors pulling back from high-multiple tech stocks after a strong run-up. Negative Sentiment: Some recent analysis is turning more cautious on ServiceNow’s valuation, arguing the stock may be less attractive after its sharp AI-driven move higher. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here