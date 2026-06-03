Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $217.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,742 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $217,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $501.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $477.68 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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