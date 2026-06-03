Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,540 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 53,481 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of BWX Technologies worth $40,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,707 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE BWXT opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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