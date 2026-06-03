Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,020 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Casey's General Stores comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Casey's General Stores worth $87,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey's General Stores from $745.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $752.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey's General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $754.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $782.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.99. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.16 and a 1 year high of $901.00. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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