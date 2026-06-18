Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,399 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,310 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,399 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Helmerich & Payne worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:HP opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is currently -26.39%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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