Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $24.40 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,894 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,752,000. American Trust increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,694 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,403 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HD opened at $327.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $322.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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