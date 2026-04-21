Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Centene Corporation $CNC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,542 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,368 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Centene were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 44.5% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 11.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Centene stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.Centene's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

See Also

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