BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Position Lessened by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. BrightSpring Health Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.19% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,194,503 shares in the company, valued at $70,177,051.25. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,751,945. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $64.43 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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