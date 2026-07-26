Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Holdings Lowered by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,302 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,075,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

BMY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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