Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 21,360 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 110.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 106,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $99,754,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after buying an additional 97,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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