Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $63,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $669,012,000 after buying an additional 3,522,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $426,352,000 after buying an additional 3,396,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $56.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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