Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,553,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 693,806 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.52% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $569,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

BMY opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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