Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 4,144,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $442,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

BMY stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here