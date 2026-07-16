Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $25,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.1%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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