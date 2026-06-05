Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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