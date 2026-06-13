Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 164,121 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $63,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here