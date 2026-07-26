Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 30,370 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 388.5% in the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 853,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $51,792,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 244.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9%

BMY stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here