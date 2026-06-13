Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,437,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 351,360 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.05% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,156,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,272,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,875,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,341,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,230 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

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Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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