Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,705 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $133,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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