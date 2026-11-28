Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 2,166,299 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $260,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8,587.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 105,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 231.0% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 901.1% during the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, Director Julia Haller sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,963.49. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial set a $70.00 price target on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.12 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 60.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines. Its research and products focus on areas including cancer, blood disorders, immune system diseases, cardiovascular conditions and neuroscience. The company's medicines include oncology treatments such as Opdivo and Yervoy, the blood thinner Eliquis, and therapies for other serious diseases. Its portfolio and research programs span both established medicines and newer treatments, including cell therapies.

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