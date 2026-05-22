Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Holdings Increased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 307.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,202 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Strategic Agreement with Anthropic

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb to Unveil New Data at ASCO 2026

The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to center on the balance between Bristol Myers Squibb’s pipeline potential and patent-expiration risks, keeping investor sentiment tied to upcoming data readouts and execution. Article: How The Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Story Is Shifting Around Pipeline Hopes And Patent Risks

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here