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Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL Shares Sold by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bristow Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Empyrean Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,599 shares during the period. Bristow Group accounts for about 1.8% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 3.95% of Bristow Group worth $54,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,189 shares of the company's stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTOL. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristow Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTOL

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.68 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristow Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristow Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Bristow Group's payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Bristow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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