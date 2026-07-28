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Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bristow Group logo with Transportation background
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Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,364 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,065 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.98% of Bristow Group worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 1,450.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1,645.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTOL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.1%

VTOL stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.68 million. Research analysts predict that Bristow Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bristow Group's dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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