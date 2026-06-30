Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Makes New $13.76 Million Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,761,000. Amer Sports comprises about 2.8% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd owned about 0.08% of Amer Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AS. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $206,244,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,439 shares of the company's stock worth $194,759,000 after buying an additional 4,843,742 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,562,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Down 2.8%

AS opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In related news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report).

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