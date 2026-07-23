Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is KBC Group NV's 6th Largest Position

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 90,321 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.0% of KBC Group NV's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $1,193,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $396.81 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $399.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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