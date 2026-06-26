Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's 3rd Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom and OpenAI unveiled Jalapeño, a custom AI inference chip that could strengthen Broadcom’s role in next-generation AI infrastructure and generate new demand for its networking and accelerator products. Reuters article on OpenAI/Broadcom custom chip

Broadcom and OpenAI unveiled Jalapeño, a custom AI inference chip that could strengthen Broadcom’s role in next-generation AI infrastructure and generate new demand for its networking and accelerator products. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was also tied to a new $35 billion AI platform aimed at expanding data-center compute capacity, reinforcing the company’s exposure to multi-year AI spending. Yahoo Finance article on AI platform

Broadcom was also tied to a new $35 billion AI platform aimed at expanding data-center compute capacity, reinforcing the company’s exposure to multi-year AI spending. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggested semiconductor weakness may be a buying opportunity, but broader AI sentiment remains uneven as investors question which parts of the ecosystem will see the biggest payoff. 247WallSt article on chip stocks

Market commentary suggested semiconductor weakness may be a buying opportunity, but broader AI sentiment remains uneven as investors question which parts of the ecosystem will see the biggest payoff. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s short-interest update reported 0 shares outstanding, which does not provide a meaningful signal for investors.

Broadcom’s short-interest update reported 0 shares outstanding, which does not provide a meaningful signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive AI headlines, AVGO has also been pressured by broader semiconductor volatility and reports of weakness in parts of the AI-chip complex. Yahoo Finance article on AVGO weakness

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $378.91 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $412.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.66 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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