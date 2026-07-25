Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 420,851 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of First Trust Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $1,601,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $495.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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