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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by World Equity Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • World Equity Group Inc. increased its Broadcom stake by 105.1% in the first quarter, ending with 19,274 shares worth about $5.97 million. Broadcom now represents 1.5% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 8th-largest holding.
  • Broadcom reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.44 versus expectations of $2.40 and revenue of $22.19 billion versus $22.13 billion expected. Revenue rose 47.9% year over year, and analysts currently expect full-year EPS of 10.24.
  • Institutional ownership remains high at 76.43%, but insiders have been selling shares, including recent sales by directors Gayla J. Delly and Justine Page. Wall Street’s overall view stays constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of World Equity Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 846,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $248,335,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,287,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 27,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $396.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $399.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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