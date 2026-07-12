Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 240.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Trading Down 0.3%

AVGO traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $399.97. 14,579,242 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,802,910. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $405.29 and its 200-day moving average is $364.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $9,479,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,417,628.91. This trade represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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