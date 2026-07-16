Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $394.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.23 and a 200-day moving average of $365.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here