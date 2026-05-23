Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $373.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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