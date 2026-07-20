Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $495.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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