Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.58 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,014 shares of company stock worth $13,174,907. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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