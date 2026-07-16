Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $394.28 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here