Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 21,750 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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